Buzz Under Control: Safe Visits to Ajanta Caves

The famous Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra are witnessing a worrisome trend of honey bee attacks, prompting the forest department to urge visitors to avoid loud noises and strong scents that may attract the insects.

A recent survey by the forest department identified three honeycombs within the cave area, spurring a collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to prevent their expansion and encourage the bees to relocate.

An awareness campaign will soon be launched, guiding tourists on safety measures, while banners are to be placed around the site. The Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983, draw numerous visitors each year.

(With inputs from agencies.)