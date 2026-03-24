Left Menu

Buzz Under Control: Safe Visits to Ajanta Caves

Following multiple honey bee attacks at the Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra, the forest department urges visitors to refrain from loud noises and strong perfumes. An awareness campaign is set to launch, and coordination with the ASI is underway to manage bee activity near the caves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-03-2026 09:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 09:14 IST
Buzz Under Control: Safe Visits to Ajanta Caves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The famous Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra are witnessing a worrisome trend of honey bee attacks, prompting the forest department to urge visitors to avoid loud noises and strong scents that may attract the insects.

A recent survey by the forest department identified three honeycombs within the cave area, spurring a collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to prevent their expansion and encourage the bees to relocate.

An awareness campaign will soon be launched, guiding tourists on safety measures, while banners are to be placed around the site. The Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983, draw numerous visitors each year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026