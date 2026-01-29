Supreme Court Halts Controversial UGC Equity Regulations

The Supreme Court on Thursday intervened in a contentious issue, halting the UGC's recent Equity Regulations designed to prevent caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions. Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his sons hailed the decision as a positive step towards societal unity.

Brij Bhushan, speaking to reporters in Parsapur, expressed gratitude to the judiciary for what he termed a 'commendable job'. Both of his sons, current political figures, emphasized the ambiguous nature of the regulations and their potential for misuse.

Criticism of the UGC's approach had been mounting, with claims of exclusionary definitions sparking protests. The Supreme Court's temporary stay sends a strong message for a reevaluation of these contentious rules, with a bench ruling the 2012 regulations should remain in effect until a detailed review is conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)