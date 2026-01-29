Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Controversial UGC Equity Regulations

The Supreme Court stayed recent UGC Equity Regulations addressing caste-based discrimination at higher institutions. Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan and his sons praised the decision, urging a review of the divisive rules. The court found the regulations 'vague' and 'capable of misuse', potentially dividing society if left unchecked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:14 IST
Supreme Court Halts Controversial UGC Equity Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday intervened in a contentious issue, halting the UGC's recent Equity Regulations designed to prevent caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions. Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his sons hailed the decision as a positive step towards societal unity.

Brij Bhushan, speaking to reporters in Parsapur, expressed gratitude to the judiciary for what he termed a 'commendable job'. Both of his sons, current political figures, emphasized the ambiguous nature of the regulations and their potential for misuse.

Criticism of the UGC's approach had been mounting, with claims of exclusionary definitions sparking protests. The Supreme Court's temporary stay sends a strong message for a reevaluation of these contentious rules, with a bench ruling the 2012 regulations should remain in effect until a detailed review is conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026