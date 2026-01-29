Tragic End: Truck Driver's Apparent Suicide in Saharanpur
A truck driver, Sonu alias Abhay, was discovered hanging inside his vehicle in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities suspect suicide linked to a domestic dispute that led to the tragedy. Before his death, Sonu reportedly spoke to his family. His body has been sent for an autopsy as investigations continue.
In a tragic turn of events, a truck driver was found hanging inside his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. Local police suspect the incident to be a suicide, potentially spurred by a domestic dispute, according to officials.
Amar Pal Sharma, the SHO of Devband police station, disclosed that the deceased, identified as Sonu alias Abhay, a 35-year-old from Sheikhpura village, allegedly contacted his family before taking his life, reportedly due to an ongoing personal conflict.
Sonu had journeyed to Deoband to deliver a shipment of iron rods and parked his truck near the Manglaur outpost area. The body has been dispatched for an autopsy following communication with his family as the investigation unfolds.
