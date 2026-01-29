Left Menu

Tragic End: Truck Driver's Apparent Suicide in Saharanpur

A truck driver, Sonu alias Abhay, was discovered hanging inside his vehicle in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities suspect suicide linked to a domestic dispute that led to the tragedy. Before his death, Sonu reportedly spoke to his family. His body has been sent for an autopsy as investigations continue.

In a tragic turn of events, a truck driver was found hanging inside his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. Local police suspect the incident to be a suicide, potentially spurred by a domestic dispute, according to officials.

Amar Pal Sharma, the SHO of Devband police station, disclosed that the deceased, identified as Sonu alias Abhay, a 35-year-old from Sheikhpura village, allegedly contacted his family before taking his life, reportedly due to an ongoing personal conflict.

Sonu had journeyed to Deoband to deliver a shipment of iron rods and parked his truck near the Manglaur outpost area. The body has been dispatched for an autopsy following communication with his family as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

