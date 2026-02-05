Ongoing Conflict in Balochistan: Military vs. Separatists
Pakistan's military completed a week-long operation against separatists in Balochistan, targeting structures and insurgents after the BLA's wide-scale attacks. Although official statements claim control, the BLA disagrees, continuing their efforts. This has led to significant casualties and the involvement of security forces to stabilize the area.
Pakistan's military announced the conclusion of a week-long offensive targeting separatists in Balochistan, following the Baloch Liberation Army's extensive attacks. The assaults brought the province to a standstill, with hostages taken and significant damage inflicted on buildings.
The military operation, known as Radd Al-Fitna 1, aimed to dismantle the BLA's sleeper cells and seize weapons. However, the BLA maintained that their Operation Herof is ongoing, dismissing the military's claims as propaganda. The conflict has resulted in numerous fatalities on both sides, with varying death tolls reported.
Additionally, the ongoing insurgency has led to accusations between Pakistan and India regarding the incitement of violence. While Pakistan blames India for supporting the separatists, India denies such claims, urging Pakistan to address the region's local demands.
