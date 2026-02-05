Ongoing Conflict in Balochistan: Military vs. Separatists

Pakistan's military announced the conclusion of a week-long offensive targeting separatists in Balochistan, following the Baloch Liberation Army's extensive attacks. The assaults brought the province to a standstill, with hostages taken and significant damage inflicted on buildings.

The military operation, known as Radd Al-Fitna 1, aimed to dismantle the BLA's sleeper cells and seize weapons. However, the BLA maintained that their Operation Herof is ongoing, dismissing the military's claims as propaganda. The conflict has resulted in numerous fatalities on both sides, with varying death tolls reported.

Additionally, the ongoing insurgency has led to accusations between Pakistan and India regarding the incitement of violence. While Pakistan blames India for supporting the separatists, India denies such claims, urging Pakistan to address the region's local demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)