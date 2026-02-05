Left Menu

World Economic Forum CEO Faces Scrutiny Over Epstein Ties

The World Economic Forum has initiated an independent investigation into its CEO, Borge Brende, concerning his connections with Jeffrey Epstein. The probe comes after revelations from the U.S. Justice Department disclosed multiple communications and meetings between Brende and Epstein, prompting the WEF to emphasize its transparency and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Economic Forum has announced the initiation of an independent investigation into its CEO, Borge Brende, due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This decision follows information disclosed by the U.S. Justice Department revealing Brende's three business dinners and ongoing communication with Epstein via email and text message.

According to a statement by the Geneva-based organizer of the Davos summit, these interactions have raised concerns, prompting the Governing Board to task the Audit and Risk Committee with overseeing the matter. As a result, the committee has moved to conduct an exhaustive independent review.

The Forum emphasized that this decision highlights its dedication to transparency and the preservation of its integrity, ensuring accountability at the highest levels of the organization. This investigation underlines the WEF's commitment to maintaining trust and ethical standards amidst growing scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

