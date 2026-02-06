Left Menu

Family Drug Ring Busted in Srinagar

A family of three, including a father, son, and daughter, have been arrested in Srinagar for heroin trafficking. Substantial heroin and a vehicle purchased with illicit gains were seized. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further connections and seize properties tied to the drug trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:20 IST
Family Drug Ring Busted in Srinagar
drug peddlers
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Srinagar police have arrested a notorious family of three involved in heroin distribution. The individuals were apprehended in the Khanyar area on Thursday after police intercepted their vehicle, finding heroin worth lakhs of rupees.

The detained family members have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Mir, his son Muskan Gulzar Mir, and daughter Ubaid Gulzar. Authorities have also seized the vehicle used in their illegal activities, which was reportedly purchased using proceeds from the drug trade.

Ongoing investigations aim to map the intricate network connected to this family, with a focus on uncovering both upstream and downstream links. Additionally, a financial probe seeks to identify and potentially seize assets financed by their criminal endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund Trading Suspended Amid Silver Slump

UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund Trading Suspended Amid Silver Slump

 China
2
Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

 United Kingdom
3
Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

 Global
4
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026