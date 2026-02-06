Family Drug Ring Busted in Srinagar

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Srinagar police have arrested a notorious family of three involved in heroin distribution. The individuals were apprehended in the Khanyar area on Thursday after police intercepted their vehicle, finding heroin worth lakhs of rupees.

The detained family members have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Mir, his son Muskan Gulzar Mir, and daughter Ubaid Gulzar. Authorities have also seized the vehicle used in their illegal activities, which was reportedly purchased using proceeds from the drug trade.

Ongoing investigations aim to map the intricate network connected to this family, with a focus on uncovering both upstream and downstream links. Additionally, a financial probe seeks to identify and potentially seize assets financed by their criminal endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)