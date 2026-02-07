Left Menu

Tragic Oversight: Unprotected Pit Claims Life in Delhi

A 25-year-old man, Kamal Dhyani, died after falling into an unprotected sewer pit in Janakpuri, Delhi. The pit was dug by the Delhi Jal Board without safety measures. Police have filed a case against the contractor and officials for culpable homicide, highlighting negligence in safety protocols.

Tragic Oversight: Unprotected Pit Claims Life in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man tragically lost his life after falling into a 15-feet-deep pit in Janakpuri, West Delhi, early Friday morning. The pit, dug by the Delhi Jal Board and its contractor, lacked essential safety precautions like barricades and warning signs, according to police reports.

The incident, involving victim Kamal Dhyani, an employee of a private bank, has raised significant safety concerns. Dhyani was returning home late Thursday night when his motorcycle plunged into the exposed excavation, leaving him fatally injured. Taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Following an inspection of the accident site, authorities disclosed that basic safety measures were conspicuously absent, posing severe risks to commuters. Subsequently, a case of culpable homicide has been registered against the contractor and relevant Delhi Jal Board officials, underscoring their failure to enforce adequate safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

