Daylight Murder Spurs Political Outcry in Punjab

A case has been registered by the Punjab Police against four persons, including a foreign-based gangster, in relation to the murder of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar. Personal enmity is suspected as the motive behind this daylight killing, with police naming gangster Jograj Singh, alias Joga Pholriwal, as a primary suspect.

The murder occurred outside a gurdwara, captured on CCTV, showing Oberoi being shot by an unidentified assailant as he exited the religious site. The shooter fled the scene on a Honda Activa scooter, accompanied by an accomplice, neither of whom have been identified. Multiple police teams are actively working to apprehend the suspects.

This incident has spurred political criticism, with Punjab's opposition parties condemning the AAP government's law and order approach. Punjab minister Mohinder Bhagat has vowed that those responsible will face justice, while the state's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, has directed high-level police attention to the case.

