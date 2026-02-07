Santosh Tiwari Appointed CEO of Tech Setting India to Harness India's Tech Potential

In a strategic move to bolster their capabilities in emerging tech domains, Tech Setting India Private Ltd (TSI) has announced the appointment of Santosh Tiwari as their new Chief Executive Officer. Tiwari brings with him an impressive three-decade history in strategic advisory, poised to strengthen TSI's delivery in sectors such as AI, Quantum, and Biotech.

Co-founder and Managing Director Puneet Kumar expressed confidence in Tiwari's leadership, highlighting TSI's mission to harness India's talent and technology advantages for global enterprises. The firm aims to become a key player in propelling India into the ranks of the world's top three economies, expanding its reach through exponential growth.

With a robust leadership team and Tiwari's proven track record, TSI looks to navigate the complexities of an accelerated economy while offering quality, trust, and partnership to its clients. The firm's focus on tech-powered growth aligns with India's ongoing efforts to expand its technological landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)