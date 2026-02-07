Left Menu

Santosh Tiwari Appointed CEO of Tech Setting India to Harness India's Tech Potential

Tech Setting India Private Ltd named Santosh Tiwari as CEO, aiming to boost their capabilities in areas like AI and Quantum. Tiwari brings three decades of strategic advisory experience, enhancing TSI's delivery to clients. TSI aims to leverage India's technological prowess for global growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:01 IST
Santosh Tiwari Appointed CEO of Tech Setting India to Harness India's Tech Potential
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster their capabilities in emerging tech domains, Tech Setting India Private Ltd (TSI) has announced the appointment of Santosh Tiwari as their new Chief Executive Officer. Tiwari brings with him an impressive three-decade history in strategic advisory, poised to strengthen TSI's delivery in sectors such as AI, Quantum, and Biotech.

Co-founder and Managing Director Puneet Kumar expressed confidence in Tiwari's leadership, highlighting TSI's mission to harness India's talent and technology advantages for global enterprises. The firm aims to become a key player in propelling India into the ranks of the world's top three economies, expanding its reach through exponential growth.

With a robust leadership team and Tiwari's proven track record, TSI looks to navigate the complexities of an accelerated economy while offering quality, trust, and partnership to its clients. The firm's focus on tech-powered growth aligns with India's ongoing efforts to expand its technological landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

 India
2
Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case

Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case

 India
3
England's Triumphant Victory: Six Nations Title Hopes Soar

England's Triumphant Victory: Six Nations Title Hopes Soar

 Global
4
Tragedy in the Alps: Avalanches Claim Lives Amid Heavy Snowfall

Tragedy in the Alps: Avalanches Claim Lives Amid Heavy Snowfall

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026