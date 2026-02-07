Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Mourning and Security Heightened

A suicide bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in Islamabad claimed 31 lives and injured over 170, marking the deadliest attack in the capital in over a decade. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, inciting fear of increased violence in Pakistan. Authorities responded with heightened security and ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Islamabad witnessed a tragic suicide bombing at a Shi'ite mosque on Friday, leading to 31 deaths and over 170 injuries. The deadly attack, claimed by the Islamic State, has sparked concerns of returning violence in the Pakistani capital, prompting heightened security measures across the city.

Security was visibly intensified, with police checkpoints established on major roads and elite commandos patrolling key areas. As thousands gathered for a mass funeral, mourners expressed their sorrow and anger over the attack, highlighting the ongoing sectarian violence against the Shi'ite minority.

Authorities continue to pursue those responsible, with multiple raids conducted in connection to the attack. While some arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif pointed towards regional tensions, implicating India in the attack, though these allegations were firmly rejected by India's foreign ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

