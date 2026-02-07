Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Mourning and Security Heightened

Islamabad witnessed a tragic suicide bombing at a Shi'ite mosque on Friday, leading to 31 deaths and over 170 injuries. The deadly attack, claimed by the Islamic State, has sparked concerns of returning violence in the Pakistani capital, prompting heightened security measures across the city.

Security was visibly intensified, with police checkpoints established on major roads and elite commandos patrolling key areas. As thousands gathered for a mass funeral, mourners expressed their sorrow and anger over the attack, highlighting the ongoing sectarian violence against the Shi'ite minority.

Authorities continue to pursue those responsible, with multiple raids conducted in connection to the attack. While some arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif pointed towards regional tensions, implicating India in the attack, though these allegations were firmly rejected by India's foreign ministry.

