Controversy Continues: Defamation Charges Against Rahul Gandhi Move Forward
A court has scheduled a March hearing for a defamation case involving Rahul Gandhi, linked to the 2020 Hathras gangrape. Gandhi allegedly made defamatory remarks against three acquitted men. The legal team aims to file objections, with a damage claim of Rs 1.5 crore also served on Gandhi.
On Saturday, an MP-MLA court set a hearing for March 16 in a defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The case relates to allegations that Gandhi made defamatory statements against three men acquitted in a 2020 gangrape case.
Gandhi is accused of making these remarks during a visit to the village of Boolgarhi, stating that the acquitted individuals were freely roaming, despite their exoneration following a prolonged CBI inquiry and trial.
Lawyers for Gandhi have received the petition and evidence, planning to present objections at the upcoming hearing. Meanwhile, the legal team representing the acquitted men demands Rs 1.5 crore in damages due to the defamatory claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
