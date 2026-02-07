Left Menu

Heist on the Highway: Trader Robbed in Beed District

A trader was robbed of jewelry, cash, and valuables worth approximately Rs 4.1 lakh in Beed district, Maharashtra. Four men assaulted Shriram Satish Dhage when he stopped his car on the Lohandi Savargaon-Kallam road. A police case has been filed and investigations continue.

A trader faced a harrowing ordeal in Maharashtra's Beed district, losing valuables worth nearly Rs 4.1 lakh. The incident occurred when Shriram Satish Dhage, 32, stopped his car along the Lohandi Savargaon-Kallam road for a brief break.

Police report that Dhage was traveling from Ambajogai to Dhanora (Khurd) when four men ambushed him with a knife. The robbers made off with his gold locket, laptop, and Rs 15,000 in cash during the Friday night heist.

The case has been registered at Yusuf Wadgaon police station as local authorities intensify their probe into the crime, seeking justice for the victim.

