Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Electoral Roll Manipulation

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, has made serious allegations against the government, accusing them of misusing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to manipulate electoral outcomes in Uttar Pradesh.

During a press conference, Yadav accused professional agencies, allegedly hired by the government, of targeting specific polling booths where his party had previously emerged victorious. He claimed these agencies were systematically filling and submitting Form-7 to amend the electoral roll data in favor of the ruling party, the BJP.

Citing examples in Bihar and impending elections in West Bengal, Yadav expressed concerns over similar tactics being employed elsewhere. He also highlighted instances of forgery involving party workers, further fueling disputes over the integrity of the electoral process.

