Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Electoral Roll Manipulation
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav claims the ruling government misuses the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Uttar Pradesh to target his party's winning booths. Yadav alleges bias by hired agencies in Delhi and Lucknow, manipulating electoral rolls to influence election outcomes in favor of the BJP.
- Country:
- India
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, has made serious allegations against the government, accusing them of misusing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to manipulate electoral outcomes in Uttar Pradesh.
During a press conference, Yadav accused professional agencies, allegedly hired by the government, of targeting specific polling booths where his party had previously emerged victorious. He claimed these agencies were systematically filling and submitting Form-7 to amend the electoral roll data in favor of the ruling party, the BJP.
Citing examples in Bihar and impending elections in West Bengal, Yadav expressed concerns over similar tactics being employed elsewhere. He also highlighted instances of forgery involving party workers, further fueling disputes over the integrity of the electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nitin Nabin Lauds Modi's Trade Diplomacy, Celebrates BJP's Victory and E-Buses Launch
Supreme Court to Hear Plea of Ex-BJP Leader in Unnao Custodial Death Case
Congress Condemns BJP Over Controversial Assam Video
Nitin Nabin Ignites BJP's Kerela Campaign with Sabarimala Justice Promise
BJP's Kerala Campaign Takes Flight with Lotus Symbolism