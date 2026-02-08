Olympic Skier's Dilemma: Representing a Divided America

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced strong criticism of American Olympic skier Hunter Hess. This stems from Hess expressing his ambivalence about representing the United States at the ongoing Winter Olympics in northern Italy.

Trump took to his Truth Social media platform to express disappointment, suggesting that Hess should not have tried out for the Olympic team if he felt conflicted. Trump's remarks follow Hess's comments during a news conference in Milan, where the freestyle skier admitted to feeling mixed emotions about competing under the American flag amidst domestic controversies.

Adding to the dialogue, fellow team member Chris Lillis criticized the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, urging Americans to respect everyone's rights. This exchange occurs as political and social tensions ripple through the Olympic event, with notable protests against ICE's recent actions contributing to the athletes' public statements.

