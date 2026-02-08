Left Menu

Olympic Skier's Dilemma: Representing a Divided America

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Olympic skier Hunter Hess after Hess expressed mixed feelings about representing the U.S. at the Winter Olympics. Hess voiced his concerns during a news conference, highlighting political tensions. Teammate Chris Lillis also addressed issues surrounding the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:23 IST
Olympic Skier's Dilemma: Representing a Divided America
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced strong criticism of American Olympic skier Hunter Hess. This stems from Hess expressing his ambivalence about representing the United States at the ongoing Winter Olympics in northern Italy.

Trump took to his Truth Social media platform to express disappointment, suggesting that Hess should not have tried out for the Olympic team if he felt conflicted. Trump's remarks follow Hess's comments during a news conference in Milan, where the freestyle skier admitted to feeling mixed emotions about competing under the American flag amidst domestic controversies.

Adding to the dialogue, fellow team member Chris Lillis criticized the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, urging Americans to respect everyone's rights. This exchange occurs as political and social tensions ripple through the Olympic event, with notable protests against ICE's recent actions contributing to the athletes' public statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
3
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global
4
U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Call...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026