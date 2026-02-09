Hong Kong's Dimming Light: The Jimmy Lai Saga

Jimmy Lai, once a prominent media tycoon and outspoken critic of Beijing, faces a 20-year sentence under Hong Kong's national security law. His conviction is seen as a significant consequence of the law, which critics argue is aimed at stifling dissent.

The sentencing of Lai, alongside various former staff of his defunct newspaper Apple Daily, has stirred outrage from international rights organizations and governments, including the United States and the United Kingdom. His case has become emblematic of the chilling effects on press freedom in Hong Kong.

The trial, which concluded with Lai's conviction for conspiracy and endangering national security, highlights the strained relationship between Hong Kong's legal system and global perceptions of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)