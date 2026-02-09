Left Menu

Hong Kong's Dimming Light: The Jimmy Lai Saga

Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy figure and former Hong Kong media mogul, received a 20-year prison sentence under the national security law. This harsh sentence raises global concerns about press freedom and has intensified diplomatic tensions. Despite his harsh sentence, Lai remains a symbol of resistance for many.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:20 IST
Hong Kong's Dimming Light: The Jimmy Lai Saga
Jimmy Lai

Jimmy Lai, once a prominent media tycoon and outspoken critic of Beijing, faces a 20-year sentence under Hong Kong's national security law. His conviction is seen as a significant consequence of the law, which critics argue is aimed at stifling dissent.

The sentencing of Lai, alongside various former staff of his defunct newspaper Apple Daily, has stirred outrage from international rights organizations and governments, including the United States and the United Kingdom. His case has become emblematic of the chilling effects on press freedom in Hong Kong.

The trial, which concluded with Lai's conviction for conspiracy and endangering national security, highlights the strained relationship between Hong Kong's legal system and global perceptions of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police must take suo motu cognisance of Assam CM targeting particular community, sharing vicious social media videos: Gaurav Gogoi.

Police must take suo motu cognisance of Assam CM targeting particular commun...

 India
2
Australia's Challenging T20 World Cup Journey Without Top Bowlers

Australia's Challenging T20 World Cup Journey Without Top Bowlers

 Global
3
Uttar Pradesh Legislature Opens with Focus on Development and Constructive Debate

Uttar Pradesh Legislature Opens with Focus on Development and Constructive D...

 India
4
Arctic Shipping Boom: Environmental Costs of Melting Sea Ice

Arctic Shipping Boom: Environmental Costs of Melting Sea Ice

 Iceland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026