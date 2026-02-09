Left Menu

UK Foreign Secretary Demands Freedom for Hong Kong Campaigner Jimmy Lai

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper urged for the release of pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai, who has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Lai, a British citizen, was convicted on conspiracy charges linked to his criticism of China and has declared himself a political prisoner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:21 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Demands Freedom for Hong Kong Campaigner Jimmy Lai
Jimmy Lai

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has made a public appeal for the release of Hong Kong democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, who has been imprisoned for 20 years. The charges against Lai include conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials.

As a British citizen, Lai has vigorously denied these accusations in court, asserting he is a 'political prisoner' suffering under Beijing's persecution.

This development has further strained relations between Britain and China, highlighting the ongoing tensions surrounding human rights issues in Hong Kong. (Reported by Jessie Pang and Anne Marie Roantree; Edited by Sonali Paul)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Exits Shake Zetwerk Ahead of IPO

High-Profile Exits Shake Zetwerk Ahead of IPO

 India
2
SEPC Limited Reports Robust Growth in Q3 FY26 with Strategic Wins Across Key Infrastructure Segments

SEPC Limited Reports Robust Growth in Q3 FY26 with Strategic Wins Across Key...

 India
3
Opposition to Seek Removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Amidst Controversy

Opposition to Seek Removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Amidst Controversy

 India
4
India-US Interim Trade Deal: A Step Towards Global Competitiveness

India-US Interim Trade Deal: A Step Towards Global Competitiveness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026