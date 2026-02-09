UK Foreign Secretary Demands Freedom for Hong Kong Campaigner Jimmy Lai

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has made a public appeal for the release of Hong Kong democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, who has been imprisoned for 20 years. The charges against Lai include conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials.

As a British citizen, Lai has vigorously denied these accusations in court, asserting he is a 'political prisoner' suffering under Beijing's persecution.

This development has further strained relations between Britain and China, highlighting the ongoing tensions surrounding human rights issues in Hong Kong. (Reported by Jessie Pang and Anne Marie Roantree; Edited by Sonali Paul)

(With inputs from agencies.)