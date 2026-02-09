Left Menu

Parliament Breach Allegation: DMK's Tiruchi Siva Challenges Piyush Goyal

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva filed a breach of privilege notice against Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for discussing trade deal details in an interview during Parliament session. The issue, supported by Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge, triggered debate with assurances of review from Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

Tiruchi Siva
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva claimed a breach of privilege had occurred and filed a notice against Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The accusation stemmed from Goyal discussing an interim trade deal with the US in a media interview while Parliament was in session.

Siva voiced his concerns shortly after the Rajya Sabha convened at 11 am, supported by Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Siva argued that Goyal's actions constituted a breach of the House's privilege, prompting a reaction from within the chamber.

In response, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan assured the house of a review. Meanwhile, Goyal had earlier asserted that the US trade deal would protect and likely benefit Indian farmers, who already export significant agricultural products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

