Political Turmoil: Opposition's Controversial No-Confidence Move Against Lok Sabha Speaker

Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief, Upendra Kushwaha, criticizes the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, calling it a desperate political maneuver. Congress plans to proceed despite uncertain support, amid claims of stifled debate and growing political tension in the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:58 IST
RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Monday sharply criticized the Opposition's push to bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Kushwaha labeled the move as driven by 'desperation' and devoid of constitutional or political value. Speaking to ANI, Kushwaha argued that such actions only highlight the Opposition's struggle to stay relevant.

The controversy surged after multiple Congress MPs, including prominent figure Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, signed the motion. Vadra openly expressed concern over the Speaker allegedly facing government pressure to make statements on behalf of the Prime Minister. She suggested that 11 Congress MPs, herself included, view the Speaker's position as compromised.

The potential motion, gaining traction with support from parties like the Samajwadi Party and DMK, aims to challenge the Speaker during the budget session's second half. Amidst claims that the Opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, was barred from debate, tensions brewed with repeated adjournments over discussions on international trade matters.

