Opposition Gears Up for No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

On Monday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor revealed he had not been consulted on the Opposition's plan to file a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. While aware of the opposition's intention, Tharoor emphasized the need to adhere to procedural requirements, noting no formal notice has yet been filed.

Addressing reporters, Tharoor stated, "No discussions have taken place with me on this issue, although the intention is apparent. However, procedural adherence is crucial, and until filing occurs, it remains speculative." Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also weighed in, expressing dissatisfaction with the Speaker's conduct during parliamentary sessions.

The proposal reportedly garners support from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), though the Trinamool Congress (TMC) remains undecided. Congress is actively negotiating with other parties to secure necessary backing, determined to proceed with the motion even with limited support, in accordance with constitutional provisions.

The initiative follows claims that Rahul Gandhi was prevented from speaking during the discussion on the President's Address. Earlier, the Lok Sabha faced multiple disruptions from the Opposition, demanding debate on an India-US trade agreement. The House adjourned until 11 AM, Tuesday, February 10.