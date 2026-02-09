Opposition Pushes for Speaker's Removal Amid Parliamentary Standoff

The opposition is gearing up to file a resolution against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing grievances over the disallowance of key opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, from speaking in the House.

Mounting tensions are due in part to the suspension of eight MPs, leading Gandhi and other prominent party leaders to hold a key meeting with Birla.

The resolution, supported by over 100 MPs, demands action against perceived injustices and awaits Birla's response after his dialogue with government representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)