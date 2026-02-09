Left Menu

Opposition Pushes for Speaker's Removal Amid Parliamentary Standoff

The opposition plans to move a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing disallowance of opposition leaders' speeches and MP suspensions. Talks with Birla involved Rahul Gandhi and other leaders, as tensions rise over parliamentary functioning. The outcome awaits Birla's response after consulting with the government.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition is gearing up to file a resolution against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing grievances over the disallowance of key opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, from speaking in the House.

Mounting tensions are due in part to the suspension of eight MPs, leading Gandhi and other prominent party leaders to hold a key meeting with Birla.

The resolution, supported by over 100 MPs, demands action against perceived injustices and awaits Birla's response after his dialogue with government representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

