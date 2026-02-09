Left Menu

Tragedy at Indore Police Training College

A 24-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence inside Indore Police Training College. Her husband, a head constable and yoga instructor, discovered her upon returning from a class. The couple has a young son, and no suicide note has been found, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Police Training College (PTC) in Indore, a 24-year-old wife of a police constable was discovered hanging at her home on Monday. The constable, Shailendra Jadon, who instructs yoga to new recruits, made the heartbreaking discovery following his morning class.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani reported that upon Jadon's return, he found his wife, Sneha, deceased with a noose around her neck. This occurred within the residential premises of the PTC, where the family resided along with their four-year-old son.

Authorities have yet to uncover a suicide note, leaving the motive behind the apparent suicide unclear. The police assure a thorough investigation from all angles to ascertain the cause behind this sorrowful event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

