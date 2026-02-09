Left Menu

Murder Mystery in Ranchi: An Affair Ends in Tragedy

In Ranchi, Jharkhand Police arrested Sulochana Devi and Kshtrapati Mahto for the murder of Harihar Mahto. The victim, involved in an affair with Sulochana, was found decapitated after going missing. The couple confessed to the crime, and authorities are pursuing a third accomplice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:52 IST
Murder Mystery in Ranchi: An Affair Ends in Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, Jharkhand Police have apprehended a couple linked to the brutal murder of a young man in the Ranchi district. The victim's decapitated body was discovered, shedding light on a grim affair turned deadly.

Named as suspects, Sulochana Devi and her husband Kshtrapati Mahto acknowledged their involvement in the murder of Harihar Mahto, who reportedly had a clandestine relationship with Sulochana. Per the police's account, the victim vanished from Domadih village on January 31, and his body was recovered days later.

Investigations reveal that the couple lured Harihar to their home, where they allegedly executed the heinous crime with an accomplice who is yet at large. The police are now focused on capturing the third suspect as part of their ongoing probe into this harrowing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empty Stands and Exam Pressures: DDCA's Dilemma

Empty Stands and Exam Pressures: DDCA's Dilemma

 India
2
Tragedy in Gokulpuri: A Fatal Jealousy

Tragedy in Gokulpuri: A Fatal Jealousy

 India
3
Keir Starmer: Standing Firm Amidst Calls for Resignation

Keir Starmer: Standing Firm Amidst Calls for Resignation

 United Kingdom
4
National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern

National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026