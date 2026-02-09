Murder Mystery in Ranchi: An Affair Ends in Tragedy

In a shocking development, Jharkhand Police have apprehended a couple linked to the brutal murder of a young man in the Ranchi district. The victim's decapitated body was discovered, shedding light on a grim affair turned deadly.

Named as suspects, Sulochana Devi and her husband Kshtrapati Mahto acknowledged their involvement in the murder of Harihar Mahto, who reportedly had a clandestine relationship with Sulochana. Per the police's account, the victim vanished from Domadih village on January 31, and his body was recovered days later.

Investigations reveal that the couple lured Harihar to their home, where they allegedly executed the heinous crime with an accomplice who is yet at large. The police are now focused on capturing the third suspect as part of their ongoing probe into this harrowing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)