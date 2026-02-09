Maharashtra's Mega Recruitment Drive: 70,000 Jobs to Boost Efficiency

The Maharashtra government is set to launch a massive recruitment drive, aiming to fill more than 70,000 vacancies across various departments. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the initiative, emphasizing the need for comprehensive reforms in the recruitment process.

During a meeting on service recruitment rule reforms, Fadnavis outlined that 20,000 positions would be filled via the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), with remaining posts handled by other agencies. Critical considerations during recruitment should include necessary skills, eligibility, and job nature.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of transparency, advocating for online recruitment and digital verifications. He suggested using blockchain technology for credibility and discussed making certificates accessible via DigiLocker. These reforms aim to modernize governance and improve operational efficiency across Maharashtra's administrative framework.

