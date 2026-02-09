Promise or Exploitation? Odisha's Farmers Demand Justice

Odisha is witnessing a heated political standoff as Naveen Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition, urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to deliver on BJP's election promises regarding paddy procurement. Patnaik claims systemic exploitation of farmers at state mandis, pointing to unfair practices such as 'Katni-Chhatni.'

Patnaik's accusation outlines the BJP's failure to address key manifesto commitments, including assuring an enhanced minimum support price and ceasing deductions under questionable pretexts. He stressed the urgent need for deploying special squads to curb the exploitation and warned that unresolved grievances could lead to widespread protests among Odisha's farming communities.

In response, BJP leaders refuted the allegations, asserting their efforts in providing farmers additional financial aid during procurement, an initiative allegedly undermined by BJD's tenure. The contentious debate over agricultural policies underscores the critical political and economic stakes involved in Odisha's rural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)