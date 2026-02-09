Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Roll Integrity Amidst Political Tensions

The Supreme Court's directive to the West Bengal government over electoral roll revisions represents a setback for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Court emphasized the importance of proceeding with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) without impediments, underscoring democratic values amidst political wrangling in West Bengal.

Updated: 09-02-2026 21:40 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday delivered a significant judgment regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, directing strict adherence despite political challenges. The Court's decision has been labeled by BJP as a 'strong reply' to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of attempting to mislead the public.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the BJP emphasized the Court's mandate against any disruptions in the electoral revision process. It further charged Banerjee with dubbing the exercise as 'anti-democratic' and a conspiracy against the state. The bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant made it clear that the revision must proceed without impeding legal actions.

Highlighting the implications of the judgement, BJP leaders viewed the ruling as a victory for Indian democracy over political pressures. They criticized Banerjee's past resistance to the court's decisions, underscoring the necessity for her compliance. The Court's reaffirmation of the Election Commission's statutory authority is deemed crucial for maintaining law and order in West Bengal.

