Justice Served: Court Blocks Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Student
An immigration judge blocked the deportation of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University, targeted for her pro-Palestinian activism. The decision terminated deportation proceedings against her, citing lack of evidence by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Her arrest sparked widespread criticism and raised free speech concerns.
An immigration judge has halted the Trump administration's attempt to deport Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University known for her pro-Palestinian activism, her legal team announced Monday.
The judge decided that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security failed to prove Ozturk's deportability, the American Civil Liberties Union reported in a court filing. The case, which alleged illegal targeting based on her views, followed her March arrest in Massachusetts when her student visa was unexpectedly revoked.
Her situation drew attention when a video of her arrest went viral, sparking outrage from civil rights advocates. A federal judge subsequently released her from detention, recognizing that the case raised significant free speech and retaliatory detention issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Pushes for AI Data Center Compact
Trump Administration Champions Free Speech in Western Democracies
Trump Administration Proposes Restriction on Federal Employee Dismissal Appeals
Trump Administration's New Move to Limit Job Appeal Rights
Trump Administration Aims to Restrict Job Appeals for Fired Federal Workers