Justice Served: Court Blocks Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Student

An immigration judge has halted the Trump administration's attempt to deport Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University known for her pro-Palestinian activism, her legal team announced Monday.

The judge decided that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security failed to prove Ozturk's deportability, the American Civil Liberties Union reported in a court filing. The case, which alleged illegal targeting based on her views, followed her March arrest in Massachusetts when her student visa was unexpectedly revoked.

Her situation drew attention when a video of her arrest went viral, sparking outrage from civil rights advocates. A federal judge subsequently released her from detention, recognizing that the case raised significant free speech and retaliatory detention issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)