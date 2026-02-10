Hong Kong Leader Backs 20-Year Sentence for Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, has publicly stated his support for the 20-year prison sentence handed to Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon known for his pro-democracy stance. Lai was punished for grave offenses against the state.

This announcement comes shortly after Lai faced the courtroom earlier this week. He received a 20-year sentence on charges of conspiring to collude with foreign entities and disseminating content deemed seditious.

Lai's case has drawn international attention as Hong Kong's most outspoken critic of China's government faces harsh penalties. The global community continues to monitor the developments, concerned about freedom of speech and the rule of law in the region.