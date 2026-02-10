Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

An alarming incident unfolded at Mai Bhago Law College in Punjab's Tarn Taran when a first-year law student shot and killed fellow student Sandeep Kaur inside a classroom. The alleged shooter, Prince Raj, later turned the gun on himself and remains in critical condition.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh, the tragic event was captured on CCTV, showing Prince open fire on Sandeep before attempting to take his own life. Sandeep Kaur, who was 19 years old, died instantly, while Prince was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev hospital where his condition remains severe.

The police are now conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the motive behind the attack. They are examining harassment claims from Sandeep's family, probing where the illegal weapon was obtained, and verifying Prince's background. His father is a serving CRPF officer, challenging initial reports that he was retired. The case has been filed under charges of murder and violations of the Arms Act.

