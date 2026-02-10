Left Menu

Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

A law student in Punjab shot and killed his classmate before turning the gun on himself. The alleged assailant, Prince Raj, is in critical condition. The police are investigating motives, the source of the weapon, and the harassment claims made by the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:38 IST
Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming incident unfolded at Mai Bhago Law College in Punjab's Tarn Taran when a first-year law student shot and killed fellow student Sandeep Kaur inside a classroom. The alleged shooter, Prince Raj, later turned the gun on himself and remains in critical condition.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh, the tragic event was captured on CCTV, showing Prince open fire on Sandeep before attempting to take his own life. Sandeep Kaur, who was 19 years old, died instantly, while Prince was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev hospital where his condition remains severe.

The police are now conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the motive behind the attack. They are examining harassment claims from Sandeep's family, probing where the illegal weapon was obtained, and verifying Prince's background. His father is a serving CRPF officer, challenging initial reports that he was retired. The case has been filed under charges of murder and violations of the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

 India
2
AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expansion

AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expans...

 Global
3
China Affirms Support for Cuba Amid Jet Fuel Shortage

China Affirms Support for Cuba Amid Jet Fuel Shortage

 China
4
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tributes, Adjourns in Memory of Departed Leaders

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tributes, Adjourns in Memory of Departed Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026