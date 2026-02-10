CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: Two Arrests in a Week
The CBI apprehended a police officer in Delhi for accepting a bribe and arrested another individual in Bengaluru linked to bank fraud. The first was caught red-handed accepting Rs. 15,000 while in another case, an absconder involved in a Rs. 38.25 lakh bank fraud was nabbed.
In a significant move against corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police from Paschim Vihar. He was caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000. The arrest was made February 7, following a complaint against him.
The ASI allegedly demanded Rs. 25,000 from the complainant, promising favorable treatment in a bail matter for the complainant's brother. The officer also allegedly threatened to implicate the brother in further cases if the payment was not made.
In another operation, the CBI arrested Krishnamurti Raghunath, an absconder linked to bank fraud in Bengaluru. Raghunath was charged with creating fake accounts to embezzle Rs. 38.25 lakh while working as a branch manager. He was apprehended after eluding authorities since 2005, following a meticulous manhunt across multiple states.
