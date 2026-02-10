Supreme Court Demands Data on Missing Children Nationwide

The Supreme Court of India, on Tuesday, called on the Centre to investigate the potential existence of a nationwide or state-specific network contributing to the alarming number of missing children across the country.

A bench, consisting of Justices B.V. Nagrathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, stressed the urgency of determining whether these disappearances follow a pattern or are merely coincidental. The court has requested comprehensive data from all states to aid this analysis.

Despite the initiative, a dozen states have yet to submit relevant data. The bench expressed its willingness to issue stern directives if necessary. A PIL, filed by NGO Guria Swayam Sevi Sansthan, highlights the increasing number of untraced children, urging prompt action and improved coordination at state and national levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)