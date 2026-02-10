Supreme Court Demands Data on Missing Children Nationwide
The Supreme Court has directed the Indian government to investigate if there is a nationwide or state-specific pattern behind children going missing. The court stressed the need for comprehensive data from all states to analyze the situation. Several states have yet to submit their data.
The Supreme Court of India, on Tuesday, called on the Centre to investigate the potential existence of a nationwide or state-specific network contributing to the alarming number of missing children across the country.
A bench, consisting of Justices B.V. Nagrathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, stressed the urgency of determining whether these disappearances follow a pattern or are merely coincidental. The court has requested comprehensive data from all states to aid this analysis.
Despite the initiative, a dozen states have yet to submit relevant data. The bench expressed its willingness to issue stern directives if necessary. A PIL, filed by NGO Guria Swayam Sevi Sansthan, highlights the increasing number of untraced children, urging prompt action and improved coordination at state and national levels.
