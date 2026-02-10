Pakistan's U-Turn: Reviving Cricket Ties with India
Pakistan has reversed its boycott of a Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against India, a move widely welcomed by fans. The decision comes after appeals from cricket authorities following the initial boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh. The thaw may improve bilateral ties strained by recent political tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:54 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan has decided to reverse its boycott of a Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against India, garnering applause from cricket fans eager to witness the fierce rivalry.
After initial protests in solidarity with Bangladesh over security fears, the decision was influenced by appeals from cricket authorities, particularly the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
This turn of events may also impact broader ties between the countries, strained by recent political tensions, and highlights the powerful influence of the ICC in resolving such international disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- India
- cricket
- boycott
- World Cup
- Twenty20
- solidarity
- Bangladesh
- ICC
- political tensions