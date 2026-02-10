Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Infant Dies After Factory Explosion in Chhattisgarh

A nine-month-old girl injured in a Chhattisgarh factory fire passed away in a Raipur hospital. The fire, caused by an explosion at Shri Mangal Carbon factory, injured eight people. Authorities have taken legal action against factory officials, though no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:16 IST
A devastating incident unfolded at an industrial plant in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, where a nine-month-old girl succumbed to injuries sustained in a fire. The tragic event occurred on February 5 at the Shri Mangal Carbon factory in Banipathar village, leading to injuries for eight individuals.

The young victim, Bhumi Khadia, passed away at Kalda Burns and Plastic Surgery Centre in Raipur, according to Anil Kumar Soni, Additional Superintendent of Police. Family members, including Bhumi's parents and grandfather, were also injured and are receiving treatment.

Authorities have charged two factory officials under relevant legal sections, while a show-cause notice was issued to the factory's proprietor. Despite these actions, no arrests have been made to date, raising concerns about accountability and safety measures.

