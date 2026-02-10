Lovers' Secret Fatality: Axe Murder Shocks Padiya Pura
A man in Padiya Pura was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover after being incapacitated with liquor. The accused, who fled, were arrested within a day. The crime was reportedly motivated by the victim's opposition to the affair. A bloody axe was among the evidence recovered.
- Country:
- India
A chilling murder case unfolded in Padiya Pura village as a man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover after being made to consume liquor to incapacitate him, police stated on Tuesday. The suspect duo fled but were promptly apprehended within 24 hours.
The victim, identified as Ranveer Singh, 45, was reportedly attacked at his home on the night of February 8, when his wife, Pooja, 40, and her lover, Arpit, 20, allegedly struck him with an axe, police Senior Superintendent Brijesh Kumar Srivastava explained. The grisly scene was discovered by Singh's father, Lakhan, who stumbled upon his son's lifeless, bloodied body.
Law enforcers found a blood-stained axe and launched an investigation that pointed towards a motive grounded in a romantic affair disapproved by Singh. The accused were captured with key evidence, including a motorbike and personal items. Under custody, they confessed to the crime, citing Singh's opposition to their relationship as the catalyst.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- crime
- murder
- axe attack
- Padiya Pura
- police
- arrest
- affair
- journalism
- evidence
- confession
ALSO READ
Silver Heist Unveiled: Key Arrests and Major Recoveries
Tiger Trafficking Bust: Arrests Made in Hyderabad
Tragedy in Bahraich: Infant Killed, Four Injured in Police Vehicle Accident
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh receives threat on WhatsApp, security increased around his residence: Mumbai police.
Mystery Deepens: Arrests Made in Mumbai Firing Incidents