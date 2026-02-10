Lovers' Secret Fatality: Axe Murder Shocks Padiya Pura

A chilling murder case unfolded in Padiya Pura village as a man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover after being made to consume liquor to incapacitate him, police stated on Tuesday. The suspect duo fled but were promptly apprehended within 24 hours.

The victim, identified as Ranveer Singh, 45, was reportedly attacked at his home on the night of February 8, when his wife, Pooja, 40, and her lover, Arpit, 20, allegedly struck him with an axe, police Senior Superintendent Brijesh Kumar Srivastava explained. The grisly scene was discovered by Singh's father, Lakhan, who stumbled upon his son's lifeless, bloodied body.

Law enforcers found a blood-stained axe and launched an investigation that pointed towards a motive grounded in a romantic affair disapproved by Singh. The accused were captured with key evidence, including a motorbike and personal items. Under custody, they confessed to the crime, citing Singh's opposition to their relationship as the catalyst.

