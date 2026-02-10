Left Menu

Lovers' Secret Fatality: Axe Murder Shocks Padiya Pura

A man in Padiya Pura was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover after being incapacitated with liquor. The accused, who fled, were arrested within a day. The crime was reportedly motivated by the victim's opposition to the affair. A bloody axe was among the evidence recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:11 IST
Lovers' Secret Fatality: Axe Murder Shocks Padiya Pura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling murder case unfolded in Padiya Pura village as a man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover after being made to consume liquor to incapacitate him, police stated on Tuesday. The suspect duo fled but were promptly apprehended within 24 hours.

The victim, identified as Ranveer Singh, 45, was reportedly attacked at his home on the night of February 8, when his wife, Pooja, 40, and her lover, Arpit, 20, allegedly struck him with an axe, police Senior Superintendent Brijesh Kumar Srivastava explained. The grisly scene was discovered by Singh's father, Lakhan, who stumbled upon his son's lifeless, bloodied body.

Law enforcers found a blood-stained axe and launched an investigation that pointed towards a motive grounded in a romantic affair disapproved by Singh. The accused were captured with key evidence, including a motorbike and personal items. Under custody, they confessed to the crime, citing Singh's opposition to their relationship as the catalyst.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Political Debate: War of Words Over Democratic Dynamics

Kerala's Political Debate: War of Words Over Democratic Dynamics

 India
2
Coca-Cola's Strategic Investment Surge in India's Beverage Market

Coca-Cola's Strategic Investment Surge in India's Beverage Market

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Hearing Amid Tragic Deaths

Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Hearing Amid Tragic Deaths

 Global
4
Young Stars Shine at WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026

Young Stars Shine at WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026