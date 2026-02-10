Mystic's Dark Allegory: Unraveling the Mysterious Car Deaths
A mysterious death of three people in a car near Peeragarhi flyover points to a self-styled mystic with a shady past. Known for promising wealth through occult practices, he is at the center of a police investigation, raising questions of suicide or murder.
Authorities are delving into the baffling deaths of three individuals found in a car near the Peeragarhi flyover, with a controversial mystic emerging as a crucial figure in the investigation.
Reports reveal this self-proclaimed spiritual guide, previously acquitted in several criminal cases, had connections with the deceased, complicating the probe. Notably, evidence, including liquor bottles and traces of vomit, adds layers to the mystery.
Police suspect the mystic lured victims with promises of financial gains, possibly leading to their tragic demise. While initial findings hint at a suicide pact, both murder and suicide angles are being explored pending forensic analysis.
