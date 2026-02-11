Trio Caught in Rs 40 Lakh Electronic Goods Heist

Police in Gurugram have arrested three men suspected of orchestrating a large-scale theft of electronic goods worth Rs 40 lakh. The incident took place at the under-construction Merchant Plaza Society in Sector 88, as confirmed by police authorities on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Sane Alam, Sarik, and Tarachand, were apprehended on February 7. Authorities recovered an array of stolen items, including 37 air conditioning units, three refrigerators, and 13 LED televisions, along with a pickup truck used during the crime, from the suspects' possession.

Interrogations revealed that Alam and Sarik were employed as scrap dealers, while Tarachand worked as a goods transporter. The stolen items were found at a warehouse in Manesar, where the group was attempting to sell them when arrested. The police continue to investigate potential additional accomplices involved in the heist.

