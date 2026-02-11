Trio Caught in Rs 40 Lakh Electronic Goods Heist
Three men, Sane Alam, Sarik, and Tarachand, were arrested for stealing electronic goods worth Rs 40 lakh from under-construction flats in Gurugram's Merchant Plaza Society. Police recovered multiple stolen items including AC units, TVs, and refrigerators. The theft involved using a pickup vehicle to transport the goods to a warehouse.
- Country:
- India
Police in Gurugram have arrested three men suspected of orchestrating a large-scale theft of electronic goods worth Rs 40 lakh. The incident took place at the under-construction Merchant Plaza Society in Sector 88, as confirmed by police authorities on Tuesday.
The suspects, identified as Sane Alam, Sarik, and Tarachand, were apprehended on February 7. Authorities recovered an array of stolen items, including 37 air conditioning units, three refrigerators, and 13 LED televisions, along with a pickup truck used during the crime, from the suspects' possession.
Interrogations revealed that Alam and Sarik were employed as scrap dealers, while Tarachand worked as a goods transporter. The stolen items were found at a warehouse in Manesar, where the group was attempting to sell them when arrested. The police continue to investigate potential additional accomplices involved in the heist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gang Warfare in Bawana: Law and Crime Intertwined
Protests Erupt Over Women's Safety in Bihar Amid Rising Crime Rates
Tiger Traffickers Nabbed in Hyderabad: A Clampdown on Wildlife Crime
Tragic Incident Unfolds in Nagarkurnool: Man Accused of Heinous Crime
Thane Crime Stats 2025: A Mixed Bag of High Detection and Ongoing Challenges