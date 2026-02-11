Left Menu

Trio Caught in Rs 40 Lakh Electronic Goods Heist

Three men, Sane Alam, Sarik, and Tarachand, were arrested for stealing electronic goods worth Rs 40 lakh from under-construction flats in Gurugram's Merchant Plaza Society. Police recovered multiple stolen items including AC units, TVs, and refrigerators. The theft involved using a pickup vehicle to transport the goods to a warehouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:00 IST
Trio Caught in Rs 40 Lakh Electronic Goods Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Gurugram have arrested three men suspected of orchestrating a large-scale theft of electronic goods worth Rs 40 lakh. The incident took place at the under-construction Merchant Plaza Society in Sector 88, as confirmed by police authorities on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Sane Alam, Sarik, and Tarachand, were apprehended on February 7. Authorities recovered an array of stolen items, including 37 air conditioning units, three refrigerators, and 13 LED televisions, along with a pickup truck used during the crime, from the suspects' possession.

Interrogations revealed that Alam and Sarik were employed as scrap dealers, while Tarachand worked as a goods transporter. The stolen items were found at a warehouse in Manesar, where the group was attempting to sell them when arrested. The police continue to investigate potential additional accomplices involved in the heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Struggle: Engineers Rally Against Land Transfer in Uttarakhand

Power Struggle: Engineers Rally Against Land Transfer in Uttarakhand

 India
2
Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

 Global
3
Operation 'Clawing Back' Uncovers Illegal Wildlife Trade in Shimla

Operation 'Clawing Back' Uncovers Illegal Wildlife Trade in Shimla

 India
4
Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignation

Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignat...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026