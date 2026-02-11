Bail Granted to Former TDB President in Sabarimala Gold Case

This Wednesday, the former TDB president, N Vasu, received bail from the Vigilance Court in connection with an alleged gold misappropriation case at the Sabarimala temple.

Vasu, implicated in the so-called Sreekovil door frame incident, is expected to be released by evening, with the exact bail conditions yet to be disclosed. Officials arrested him last November as part of a high-profile investigation.

His close ties with Kerala's power players have only added more intrigue to the ongoing probe, elevating the political stakes around the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)