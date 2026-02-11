Left Menu

Bail Granted to Former TDB President in Sabarimala Gold Case

N Vasu, former TDB president, was granted bail in a gold misappropriation case at the Sabarimala temple. The case relates to the alleged theft involving the Sreekovil door frame. The release conditions are awaited. Vasu's arrest drew attention, highlighting his connections with Kerala's political leadership.

Updated: 11-02-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:54 IST
  • India

This Wednesday, the former TDB president, N Vasu, received bail from the Vigilance Court in connection with an alleged gold misappropriation case at the Sabarimala temple.

Vasu, implicated in the so-called Sreekovil door frame incident, is expected to be released by evening, with the exact bail conditions yet to be disclosed. Officials arrested him last November as part of a high-profile investigation.

His close ties with Kerala's power players have only added more intrigue to the ongoing probe, elevating the political stakes around the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

