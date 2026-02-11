Industrial Relations Code Amendment Bill 2026: Clarifying Future Legal Continuity
An amendment bill to the Industrial Relations Code of 2020 was introduced in the Lok Sabha to avert future complications over the continuity of repealed laws. Introducing clarity, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the importance of legal certainty for the continuity of the Industrial Relations Code.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to prevent potential complications regarding the continuity of laws replaced by the Industrial Relations Code of 2020, a new amendment bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha. This initiative was spearheaded by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday.
The Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was brought forward through a supplementary agenda immediately post the Question Hour. According to the statement supporting the proposed law, the code replaces several longstanding acts related to trade unions, employment, and disputes.
The intent behind the amendment is to address possible future misinterpretations regarding legal delegations. A notification in February 2026 further reinforces the code's self-executing provision, aiming to ensure smooth legal transitions and continuity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Transformative 2026-27 Budget for Development
India Sets Visionary Agenda as 2026 BRICS Chair
Extreme Weather in Early 2026 Renews Urgency for Global Early Warning Systems
Empowering Youth: A Focus on Employment in Uttar Pradesh's Budget 2026-27
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Women Empowerment and Law & Order