Political Blame Game Intensifies Over Wayanad Rehabilitation Efforts

Kerala's political landscape is rife with tensions as the ruling CPI(M) accuses the opposition Congress of perpetuating falsehoods about rehabilitation activities for victims of the Wayanad landslides.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan criticized Congress, particularly former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly not contributing to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for rebuilding efforts in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala regions. Govindan questioned Congress's transparency regarding funds collected for the victims.

In response, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the Left government of stalling rehabilitation efforts, despite having substantial funds. He asserted that delays in foundation laying were due to Parliament session commitments of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

