Punjab Police Foil Pak-backed Terror Plan

Punjab Police have dismantled a Pakistan-supported terror module, arresting one individual and seizing a remote-controlled IED. This operation was led by the SSOC in Amritsar and revealed connections with a Pakistan-based handler. Efforts continue to investigate and dismantle this network further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have dismantled a terror module with links to Pakistan. This was achieved with the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of a remotely-controlled improvised explosive device (IED).

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced that the Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Amritsar executed this intelligence-led operation. A foreign-made pistol and ammunition were also uncovered in the process, highlighting the seriousness of the threat.

Initial investigations suggest that the accused was in communication with a Pakistani handler via encrypted platforms. The IED, believed to have been intended for attacks in Punjab and Delhi, was recovered after being pushed across the border. Authorities have registered an FIR and are rigorously working to dismantle the entire terror network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

