Punjab Police Foil Pak-backed Terror Plan

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have dismantled a terror module with links to Pakistan. This was achieved with the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of a remotely-controlled improvised explosive device (IED).

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced that the Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Amritsar executed this intelligence-led operation. A foreign-made pistol and ammunition were also uncovered in the process, highlighting the seriousness of the threat.

Initial investigations suggest that the accused was in communication with a Pakistani handler via encrypted platforms. The IED, believed to have been intended for attacks in Punjab and Delhi, was recovered after being pushed across the border. Authorities have registered an FIR and are rigorously working to dismantle the entire terror network.

