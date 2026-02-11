BJP and Congress Clash Over India's Global Stance
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari rebuked Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of preferring a weaker India. He criticized Gandhi for spotlighting India's shortcomings as the nation rises as a global leader. Meanwhile, Gandhi accused the government of compromising national interests amid geopolitical tensions and alleged India's subjugation to foreign powers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, alleging that Gandhi prefers a vulnerable India over a strong one.
Tiwari's remarks come as India strides forward on the global stage, aiming for the status of world leader. He criticized those shining a light on the nation's flaws, directly referring to Rahul Gandhi.
In the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of compromising India's national interests and succumbing to external pressures amid global geopolitical shifts. He asserted that the ruling party allowed weaponization of energy and finance, affecting India.
