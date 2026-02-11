Left Menu

Ukraine's Election Plans Amid War: Uncertainty and Challenges Ahead

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to announce a presidential election and referendum on February 24, according to the Financial Times. However, a source told Reuters this timeline is unrealistic without a peace deal with Russia. Talks are ongoing, but significant obstacles remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:10 IST
Ukraine's Election Plans Amid War: Uncertainty and Challenges Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine plans to unveil details of a presidential election and referendum on February 24, reports the Financial Times. This date marks the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. However, a source familiar with the matter indicates this timetable may be impractical given ongoing war conditions.

The Financial Times, citing officials involved, suggests Ukraine is preparing for electoral events that coincide with a potential peace agreement with Russia. Yet, the source notes that without a ceasefire and terms agreed upon with Russia, setting these processes in motion remains a challenge.

Negotiations continue, with the U.S. involved in mediating potential peace terms. Despite some progress, major sticking points remain, such as control of the Donbas region. As both sides weigh their options, Ukrainian officials grapple with legislative adjustments required to hold elections amidst martial law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP to File Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Baseless Statements

BJP to File Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Baseless State...

 India
2
EU Urged to Tackle Energy Prices to Boost Industry Competitiveness

EU Urged to Tackle Energy Prices to Boost Industry Competitiveness

 Global
3
Grisly Garden Buried Secrets: The Case of Anna Podedworna

Grisly Garden Buried Secrets: The Case of Anna Podedworna

 United Kingdom
4
India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban Amid Philip Morris' Heated Lobbying Clash

India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban Amid Philip Morris' Heated Lobbying Clash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026