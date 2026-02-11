Ukraine's Election Plans Amid War: Uncertainty and Challenges Ahead

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine plans to unveil details of a presidential election and referendum on February 24, reports the Financial Times. This date marks the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. However, a source familiar with the matter indicates this timetable may be impractical given ongoing war conditions.

The Financial Times, citing officials involved, suggests Ukraine is preparing for electoral events that coincide with a potential peace agreement with Russia. Yet, the source notes that without a ceasefire and terms agreed upon with Russia, setting these processes in motion remains a challenge.

Negotiations continue, with the U.S. involved in mediating potential peace terms. Despite some progress, major sticking points remain, such as control of the Donbas region. As both sides weigh their options, Ukrainian officials grapple with legislative adjustments required to hold elections amidst martial law.

(With inputs from agencies.)