Tragedy Strikes in Ganganagar: Retired Sub-Inspector and Wife Found Hanging
The bodies of a retired sub-inspector and his wife were discovered hanging in their Ganganagar home, suggesting a possible suicide. Their son lives nearby, while their daughter resides in Punjab. The police have not found any suicide note and are providing assistance to the family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A retired sub-inspector and his wife were found hanging in their home in Ganganagar on Wednesday, in a case police suspect may be a suicide.
Their son, a former Air Force member, lives with his family in Ganga Dham Colony, while their daughter is in Punjab.
The absence of a suicide note complicates the investigation, but police assure full support to the grieving family.
