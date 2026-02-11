Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Ganganagar: Retired Sub-Inspector and Wife Found Hanging

The bodies of a retired sub-inspector and his wife were discovered hanging in their Ganganagar home, suggesting a possible suicide. Their son lives nearby, while their daughter resides in Punjab. The police have not found any suicide note and are providing assistance to the family.

A retired sub-inspector and his wife were found hanging in their home in Ganganagar on Wednesday, in a case police suspect may be a suicide.

Their son, a former Air Force member, lives with his family in Ganga Dham Colony, while their daughter is in Punjab.

The absence of a suicide note complicates the investigation, but police assure full support to the grieving family.

