Supreme Court to Revisit Landmark Sabarimala Temple Verdict
A nine-judge Supreme Court bench will commence hearings on petitions concerning women's discrimination in religious places, such as the Sabarimala Temple, and the scope of religious freedom. The hearings are set between April 7 and April 22, 2026. The hearings aim to address fundamental questions on religious rights under the Indian Constitution.
The Supreme Court is set to revisit the contentious Sabarimala Temple verdict, which had allowed women of all ages to enter the temple. A nine-judge bench will hear the case from April 7 to April 22, 2026.
This pivotal decision comes after years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in judicial leadership. The court will also address broader questions on the scope of religious freedom under the Indian Constitution during the hearings.
The proceedings will delve into issues surrounding religious practices, including women's entry into places of worship across various faiths, such as mosques and Agiary fire temples. The outcome could redefine religious rights and gender equality in religious contexts in India.
