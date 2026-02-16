Voices of Dissent: Protests Erupt for Education and Wages in the City

Protests erupted across several parts of the city on Monday as job aspirants and anganwadi workers demanded recruitment, fair wages, and administrative action. Demonstrators gathered at the education department headquarters, Bikash Bhavan, to voice grievances over exclusion from the primary recruitment process despite clearing necessary qualifications.

Protesters argued that a Supreme Court order mandated the appointment of around 1,200 candidates by July, but no action has been taken, leading them to demand the resignation of the state primary education board president. Upper primary job aspirants also marched demanding immediate appointments to vacant posts.

Members of the West Bengal Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Welfare Association embarked on a three-day sit-in, demanding equal pay, permanent job status, and benefits. They criticized digital reporting requirements and refused to comply without adequate resources.

