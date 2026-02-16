Left Menu

Voices of Dissent: Protests Erupt for Education and Wages in the City

Protests erupted in the city, as job aspirants and anganwadi workers demanded recruitment, fair wages, and administrative action. Demonstrations highlighted grievances related to recruitment processes, wage parity, and digital reporting requirements. Protesters rallied for government intervention to address their concerns and fulfill legal and administrative commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:25 IST
Voices of Dissent: Protests Erupt for Education and Wages in the City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted across several parts of the city on Monday as job aspirants and anganwadi workers demanded recruitment, fair wages, and administrative action. Demonstrators gathered at the education department headquarters, Bikash Bhavan, to voice grievances over exclusion from the primary recruitment process despite clearing necessary qualifications.

Protesters argued that a Supreme Court order mandated the appointment of around 1,200 candidates by July, but no action has been taken, leading them to demand the resignation of the state primary education board president. Upper primary job aspirants also marched demanding immediate appointments to vacant posts.

Members of the West Bengal Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Welfare Association embarked on a three-day sit-in, demanding equal pay, permanent job status, and benefits. They criticized digital reporting requirements and refused to comply without adequate resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations

Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegatio...

 India
2
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
3
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
4
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026