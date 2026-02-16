Ambulance Workers Protest for Fair Wages in Shimla

In a massive protest outside the National Health Mission office in Shimla, ambulance workers affiliated with the 108 and 102 Ambulance Workers' Union demanded fair wages and benefits.

The workers, supported by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), are calling for minimum wage enforcement, double overtime for 12-hour shifts, and protection against wage deductions during maintenance periods.

NHM Managing Director Pradeep Thakur met with union representatives, promising to consider their demands and address job security concerns in an upcoming meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)