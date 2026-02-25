Kejriwal Backs Goa Land-Use Protest Against Controversial Section 39A

Aam Aadmi Party's national leader, Arvind Kejriwal, publicly aligned with the protest against the alleged misuse of land-use regulations in Goa, calling for the immediate abolition of the contentious Section 39A.

Viresh Borkar, an MLA from the Revolutionary Goans Party, has been leading the protest at Panaji's Azad Maidan, opposing the section that permits land conversion into construction-friendly 'settlement zones.' Kejriwal, during an e-library inauguration in Benaulim, highlighted the section's potential for corruption, resonating with public frustration in Goa.

As Borkar's protest stretched into its fifth day, Kejriwal urged the government's swift response, even proposing a special assembly session to address this issue, while Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant noted Borkar's continuation despite calls to end the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)