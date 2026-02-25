Spice Heist: Unraveling the Cardamom Caper in Delhi

In a brazen theft, Delhi Police have captured three suspects linked to a high-profile cardamom heist involving the theft of 200 kg of the spice from a moving truck, authorities reported Wednesday.

The theft occurred on February 13 when a truck loaded with grocery items, including cardamom, departed from Khari Baoli in Old Delhi, headed for Faridabad. Upon arrival, driver Dukhi Kumar discovered four bags of cardamom missing, prompting a swift police investigation.

CCTV footage revealed six suspects on motorcycles shadowing the truck, with one seen climbing aboard to offload the goods. Arrests include Anand and Pardeep from Bihar, and Sithun from Bhagalpur, implicating Deepak as the mastermind. Efforts continue to capture further culprits and recover the stolen cardamom.