Left Menu

Spice Heist: Unraveling the Cardamom Caper in Delhi

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a daring burglary where 200 kg of cardamom was stolen from a moving truck in Delhi. The culprits were tracked using CCTV footage and local intelligence. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend additional suspects and recover the remaining stolen goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:13 IST
Spice Heist: Unraveling the Cardamom Caper in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen theft, Delhi Police have captured three suspects linked to a high-profile cardamom heist involving the theft of 200 kg of the spice from a moving truck, authorities reported Wednesday.

The theft occurred on February 13 when a truck loaded with grocery items, including cardamom, departed from Khari Baoli in Old Delhi, headed for Faridabad. Upon arrival, driver Dukhi Kumar discovered four bags of cardamom missing, prompting a swift police investigation.

CCTV footage revealed six suspects on motorcycles shadowing the truck, with one seen climbing aboard to offload the goods. Arrests include Anand and Pardeep from Bihar, and Sithun from Bhagalpur, implicating Deepak as the mastermind. Efforts continue to capture further culprits and recover the stolen cardamom.

TRENDING

1
Navigating Instant Loans: Balancing Speed and Cost in Modern Finance

Navigating Instant Loans: Balancing Speed and Cost in Modern Finance

 United States
2
Justice Bhuyan Highlights the Gap in Constitutional Morality

Justice Bhuyan Highlights the Gap in Constitutional Morality

 India
3
Fitch Affirms Ratings for PNB and BoB with Stable Outlook

Fitch Affirms Ratings for PNB and BoB with Stable Outlook

 India
4
Strengthening Strategic Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit to Israel

Strengthening Strategic Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit to Israel

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026