Mystery Death of 9-Year-Old Sparks Occult Concerns

The body of a 9-year-old boy was discovered in a pond, prompting allegations from family members about possible links to occult practices. The young boy, Dushyant, had gone missing from his maternal home in Taroli Junabi village on February 18 before being found on Tuesday.

Family members, including his uncle Nand Kishore, have lodged complaints suggesting involvement of an exorcist or 'tantrik,' particularly pointing out burn marks on the child's face and limbs. This claim has drawn parallels to a similar incident in the village two years ago.

The authorities, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat, are investigating all possible angles, awaiting post-mortem results to ascertain the exact cause of Dushyant's tragic death.