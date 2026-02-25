Left Menu

School Founder Faces Charges for Unwanted Advances

A criminal case has been filed against Baburao Kisan Jadhav, founder of an Aashram school in Latur, Maharashtra, for alleged inappropriate behavior towards a woman Anganwadi worker. Despite her clear refusal, Jadhav continued to pursue her, leading to his detention and subsequent release as investigations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:41 IST
  • India

In Latur, Maharashtra, the founder of an Aashram school stands accused of unwelcome advances towards a local Anganwadi worker, escalating to a criminal case.

The woman, aged 30, reported that Baburao Kisan Jadhav persistently approached her, despite her disinterest, culminating in a police complaint and his brief detention.

As per her account, Jadhav obtained her contact information under the pretense of professional necessity, yet later invited her for meals and requested to meet privately. Investigations are ongoing following his release on notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

