School Founder Faces Charges for Unwanted Advances

In Latur, Maharashtra, the founder of an Aashram school stands accused of unwelcome advances towards a local Anganwadi worker, escalating to a criminal case.

The woman, aged 30, reported that Baburao Kisan Jadhav persistently approached her, despite her disinterest, culminating in a police complaint and his brief detention.

As per her account, Jadhav obtained her contact information under the pretense of professional necessity, yet later invited her for meals and requested to meet privately. Investigations are ongoing following his release on notice.

