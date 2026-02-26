Left Menu

Warder's Plea for Stolen Wallet Sparks Online Sympathy

A Delhi Prisons warder named Rahul released a viral video pleading for the return of his stolen wallet. The incident occurred near Rajdhani Park Metro Station, and while cash is replaceable, important documents like Aadhaar and Driving Licence are at stake. Public reactions vary from sympathy to calls for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:28 IST
A head warder from Delhi Prisons, identified as Rahul, has made a public appeal through a viral video for the return of his stolen wallet.

The theft occurred near Rajdhani Park Metro Station, where important documents such as his Aadhaar card and Driving Licence were taken.

While acknowledging that money can be replaced, Rahul emphasizes the significance of the lost documents. The video has garnered mixed reactions on social media, with many expressing sympathy and urging the thief to comply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

